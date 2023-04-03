RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.50.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.83. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

