Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Buys $4,850,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,002. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 280,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

