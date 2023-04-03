Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Ridley Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Ridley Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.