Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Ridley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company offers packaged products and supplements, such as bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; aquafeed, which includes extruded and steam pelleted products for various fin fish and prawns; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products for the pet food, stockfeed, and aquaculture sectors.

