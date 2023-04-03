Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 298,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $228.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,278,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 104,656 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

