Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,446.60

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.16 million and $13,446.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00029405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,278.05 or 0.99968253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00227113 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,010.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.