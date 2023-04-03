RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 182.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

