Robotti Robert Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 2.2% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.52. 402,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,153. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

