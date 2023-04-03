Robotti Robert Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,395 shares during the period. Dana comprises approximately 1.0% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.30% of Dana worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,669 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 378,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

