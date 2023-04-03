Robotti Robert Sells 485 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Robotti Robert lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up approximately 0.7% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,347,000 after acquiring an additional 128,473 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 649,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

