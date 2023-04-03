Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.40.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,922. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

