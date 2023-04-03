Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$9.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $163.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rogers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

