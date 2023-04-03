Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 540 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 540 ($6.63) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Glencore to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 614.17 ($7.55).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 469.95 ($5.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,596,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,845,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 443.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.06.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.