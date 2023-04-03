Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Rumble Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $9.94 on Friday. Rumble has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
