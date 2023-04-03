S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 280

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 284 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.44) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday.
S4 Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. S4 Capital has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.24.
About S4 Capital
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
