Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.93. 1,088,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

