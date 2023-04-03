Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 50,677 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.22. 9,062,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,303,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $209.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

