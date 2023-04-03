Sageworth Trust Co Takes $3.29 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $3,694,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,381 shares during the period.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $40.54. 54,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $45.94.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
