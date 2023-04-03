Sageworth Trust Co Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 6.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 2.03% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $84,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. 602,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

