Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.00) to €21.20 ($22.80) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.