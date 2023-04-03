Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Update

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,281,172 shares of company stock valued at $95,060,126. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. 2,317,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,797. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

