Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

