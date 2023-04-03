Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,994,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $546.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

