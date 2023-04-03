Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 519 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

NULV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. 257,263 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

