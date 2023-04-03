Sapphire Price Up 12.8% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $50.59 million and approximately $25,616.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.10 or 0.06396068 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,289,945,237 coins and its circulating supply is 1,269,311,814 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.