Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.73. 858,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,128. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

