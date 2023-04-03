Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,881 Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.73. 1,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,156. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

