Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Bard Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $50,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. 1,258,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,280. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

