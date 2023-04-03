Scott L. Goldberg Sells 3,648 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,616. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

