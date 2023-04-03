Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $202.47 on Monday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

