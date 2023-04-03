Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

