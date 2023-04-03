Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.40. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 178,688 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $935.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

