SelfKey 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.18 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $49.37 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

SelfKey

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

