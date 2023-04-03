Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.
Semtech Trading Down 4.4 %
SMTC stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
