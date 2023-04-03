SES AI (SES) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 74 463 1002 51 2.65

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 33.13%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -83.81% -118.38% -17.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SES AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -14.75 SES AI Competitors $669.36 million $11.26 million 3.87

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

