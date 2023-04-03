Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLS. TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.16.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

