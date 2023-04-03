Short Interest in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Increases By 6.4%

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

