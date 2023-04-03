Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Drops By 15.6%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

AE traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 19,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,656. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 million, a P/E ratio of 256.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 640.04%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

