Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Expands By 9.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,286,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

