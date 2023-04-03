Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Grows By 11.2%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,710. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 990,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

AEO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.45. 1,140,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,737. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.