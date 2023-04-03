Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Increases By 11.1%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 509,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 360,309 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Archrock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archrock by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archrock Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $10.25. 553,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,548. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

