Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Decreases By 9.0%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. 729,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,140. The company has a market capitalization of $579.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

