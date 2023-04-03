Short Interest in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Rises By 9.2%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 710,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Articles

