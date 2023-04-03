Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Declines By 9.2%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of ARYMF opened at C$0.32 on Monday. Argosy Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45.
About Argosy Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argosy Minerals (ARYMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.