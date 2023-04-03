Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Declines By 9.2%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ARYMF opened at C$0.32 on Monday. Argosy Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

