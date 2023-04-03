Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Decreases By 7.5%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,922 shares of company stock valued at $85,701. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 473,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

