Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Declines By 7.0%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 709,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 683,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTCM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 115,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,258. BIT Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BIT Mining in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

See Also

