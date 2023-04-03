Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Drops By 15.8%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BC traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.00. 457,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,377. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Brunswick by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

