Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declines By 7.3%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 346,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,992. The firm has a market cap of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,012 shares of company stock worth $1,287,848. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

