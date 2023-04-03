Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expands By 9.5%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Institutional Trading of Cardlytics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.
