Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 10.0%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

CRBU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 366,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,937. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

