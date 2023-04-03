Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 10.0%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

CRBU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 366,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,937. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.