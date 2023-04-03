Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Drops By 7.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Celsius Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,434. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

